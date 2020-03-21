PHOTOS: Finally, Italian who brought coronavirus to Nigeria discharged

Latest NewsTop News
By Tribune Online
coronavirus
The Italian(arrowed) and some members of staff of the hospital where he was treated.

The Italian who was diagnosed with the coronavirus and had been on treatment for some time has been declared negative of the virus and he is to be discharged from the isolation facility on Saturday.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this on Friday night, saying the patient consented to donate one unit of white blood (plasma) before he was discharged. The blood plasma is rich in antibody proteins that target the #COVID19 virus.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) Incident Commander for Lagos, I am glad to inform you that the index case; the Italian gentleman is now negative.

Covid-19
The Italian (arrowed) and some members of staff of the hospital

Through a combined effort of Lagos, Ogun State, and Federal Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact.

“This involved aggressive contact tracing and containment strategies. However, we now have several new imported cases and we hope we can apply the same contact tracing strategy along with social distancing to slow down the outbreak which may be brewing from these new cases.

ALSO READ: A producer took away my role for refusing to date him —Nike Hamzat

“The index patient consented to donate one unit of white blood (plasma) before he was discharged today. The blood plasma is rich in antibody proteins that target the #coronavirus. The white blood plasma is frozen in our Bio-bank and will be useful in handling new cases.

covid-19
The Italian and the doctors on duty

“The blood plasma will be beneficial for the treatment of new patients in the absence of a defined therapeutic drug for #coronavirus yet. The patient appreciated the exceptional care and support given to him by the staff of the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and all members of the EOC.

“The EOC team was extremely happy to bid the patient farewell. Once again, we will like to convey the enthusiasm of the team to do the very best possible in handling incidents of #COVID19.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Jordan imposes nationwide curfew till further notice, violators to face…

Latest News

Anambra muslims hold special prayers for Nigeria, over coronavirus

Coronavirus

Ekiti govt places suspected coronavirus patient in isolation centre, closes down…

Latest News

Coronavirus: Zamfara government shuts public, private schools

Comments