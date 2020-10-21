PHOTOS: #ENDSARS protesters chant anti-govt songs in Warri

#ENDSARS protesters, in their hundreds in Warri, Delta State, on Wednesday, took to major roads chanting various anti-government songs.

The protesters, mostly youths, were armed with placards with various inscriptions and leaves, chanting and dancing around a bonfire they set in front of Ugbuwangue Junction, along the ever-busy NPA Expressway in Warri.

The protest led to the inhibition of the movement of private and commercial vehicles and tricycles owners plying the busy NPA Expressway, which serves as major entry and exit points to Warri from Effurun.

The protest would have snowballed into violence but for the timely intervention of some community youth leaders.

They prevailed on the protesters to sheathe their swords and the bonfire mounted at the Ugbuwangue Junction was put out.