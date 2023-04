Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator-elect, Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jubrin, on Tuesday, paid a visit to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

Tinubu, who left the country on March 21 to spend time in Paris and London, returned to Abuja on Monday.