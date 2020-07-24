PHOTOS: Dogara meets Buhari in Aso Rock

Latest NewsTop News
By Tribune Online
Dogara meets Buhari

Immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has returned to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In line with this, he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja on Friday.

Here are the photos from his visitation by Bayo Omoboriowo Personal Photographer to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dogara meets Buhari
Yobe State Governor H.E. Mai Mala Buni
Dogara meets Buhari
Yobe State Governor H.E. Mai Mala Buni and President Mohammadu Buhari
Dogara decamps to APC
President Muhammadu Buhari and Former Speaker Dogara
Dogara meets Buhari
President Buhari receives in audience Yobe State Governor H.E. Mai Mala Buni accompanied by Former Speaker Yakubu Dogara in State House on 24th July 2020.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

Yoruba Summit Group (YSG), comprising Yoruba leaders drawn from different spheres of life, on Thursday said there was an urgent need to restructure the country now, warning that any attempt to go ahead with elections in 2023 without addressing the issue would spell doom for Nigeria… Read Full Story
A leading rights advocate and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Femi Falana, on Thursday opened up on the secret meeting he had with the late Isa Funtua during the detention of media personality, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Service (DSS)…Dogara meets Buhari Read Full Story
THE Senate ad hoc committee set up to investigate alleged financial recklessness of the interim management committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has asked the Professor Daniel Pondei-led IMC to refund the sum of N4.932 billion to the account of the NDDC…Dogara meets Buhari Read Full Story
Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, will on Friday appear before the Justice Isa Ayo Salami presidential investigative panel to defend himself of allegations levelled against him…Dogara meets Buhari Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Salary slash: APC urged to halt unnecessary attacks on Okowa

Top News

2023: PDP can’t win Lagos, says APC chieftain, Igbokwe

Latest News

Ondo 2020: I am not leaving APC ― Oke

Top News

Buhari’s name won’t win 2023 election, Udoedehe tells APC faithful

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More