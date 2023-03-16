By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nigerian Disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has bagged a second Master’s degree from the University of Oxford, England, in the United Kingdom, Making it her third degree

Cuppy made this known in a post via her Instagram page on Thursday.

Cuppy shared pictures she took with her parents, Femi and Nana Otedola; and fiancé, Ryan Taylor, at the graduation ceremony.

She wrote, “ I’m a Third Degree HOTTER! 🔥🎓 Oxford University MSc done!!! ✔️👩🏾‍🎓📚👏🏾 #CuppyOnAMission.