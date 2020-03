PHOTOS: Dangote, Ganduje, others in attendance as IG’s son weds in Abuja

The governor of Kano State, Governor Umar Ganduje, on Saturday, attended the wedding ceremony of the son of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

The wedding, which was between Hassan Muhammad Adamu, the son of the Inspector General of Police, and his bride, Summayya Goje, took place in Abuja on Saturday.

Also in attendance were Mallam Abba Kyari, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, governors of Katsina and Nasarawa States among others.