PHOTOS: Couple, aged 110, 104 whose families kicked against their marriage set to celebrate 80 years of wedding

A man and his wife from Ecuador have proven they have withstood the test of time, almost 80 years after their families refused to be present for their wedding vows. They will celebrate 80 years of their wedding in February next year, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Friday.

Julio César Mora and Waldramina Quintero have been recognised by Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest married couple in the world, with a combined age of 214 years and 358 days.

Mora is 110 years old, and was born before the Titanic sank, while wife Quinteros is 104.

The couple met in 1934 and married in February 1941 – and credit their lasting relationship to the love and respect that they have held towards each other since their very first meeting.

“Family unity under the rules of love, mutual respect, honest work, and proper education based on family values are the keys to healthy coexistence,” said the couple, according to the record-keeping site.

The couple were introduced in 1934 by Mora’s cousin, who was married to Quintero’s sister.

The couple dated until they tied the knot February 7, 1941, in Quito.

But their wedding happened in secret, in front of their godparents and best friends, because their parents and families were vehemently opposed the union and did not have a good relationship.

But luckily the animosity didn’t last, and the couple said: “With time and patience we were able to unite them and we became an example and the best reference for the younger generations.”

Quintero and Mora became teachers and were parents to five children, although their eldest passed away at the age of 58.

They now have 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Like any married couple, Mora and Quintero experienced their share of disagreements over the years but always made sure to keep their differences behind closed doors and shielded from their sons and daughter.

“Respect, compassion and consideration with which we maintained our relationship were very important; we never argued or fought,” they said.

“There were disagreements, but they were not noticeable to any of our children who also deserved respect and love.”

The record-setting couple enjoys growing plants and love to spend their free time going to watch a movie and taking in a show at the theatre – activities that have been paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

