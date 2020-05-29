PHOTOS: Corps member builds two-bedroom bungalow for widow ejected by landlord

A corps member who has just finished his one year mandatory youth service has built and donated a two-bedroom bungalow to a widow who he saw when she was ejected from her rented apartment by her landlord, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) disclosed on Friday.

The corps member, Patrick Nyah with number AB/19B/0235 who served at Inyiah community in Ibere, Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State, said he was moved when he saw the widow, Mrs Blessing Onyekwere, whose husband died four years ago, being ejected with her four children from where they were living in the community.

According to the NYSC in its Facebook account, the corps member’s initial plan was to donate books to students in the school where he did his primary assignment, Ibere Comprehensive Secondary School, but later changed his mind after seeing the condition of the widow and her children.

According to the NYSC, “Nyah Patrick said he decided to embark on the project when late last year, he met the widow and her children who were being ejected from where they were living.

“Nyah added that on arrival at his host community, his initial plan was to print about 2,000 copies of exercise books as donation to students of his PPA, Ibere Comprehensive Secondary School, but later changed his plan after his encounter with the widow.

“He said he later went round the community to seek for sponsors towards executing the project.

“Speaking during the commissioning of the house, the widow, Mrs Blessing Onyekwere, who broke down in tears, thanked the corps member and prayed God to bless him immensely for his kind gesture towards her and the children.

While commissioning the personal project, NYSC Abia State Coordinator, Lady Bona Fasakin, commended the corps member for being a good ambassador of NYSC scheme by providing succour for the needy in his host community.

In his remarks, the Transition Committee (TC) Chairman, Ikwuano Local Government Area, Mr Stanley Ejigbo, also lauded the corps member for his efforts, stating that ‘whatever seed a man sows, he will surely reap.’

He however promised to make the building more conducive for habitation so as to ensure that Mrs Blessing Onyekwere moves in soonest.

The commissioning was witnessed by members of the community representing different unions, family members of the donor corps member, the principal of his school and NYSC officials led by the state coordinator.

