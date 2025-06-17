PHOTOS: China conducts escape flight test on new manned spacecraft

China has successfully tested its next-gen manned spacecraft, Mengzhou, in a zero-altitude escape flight on Tuesday at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

At 12:30pm, the escape engines ignited, lifting the craft and escape tower. Within 20 seconds, the return capsule separated and deployed its parachutes, landing safely two minutes later with airbag cushioning.

The test validated key safety systems, including separation mechanisms and escape control. It also confirmed the integration of escape and survival functions into one unified spacecraft—unlike the older Shenzhou model.

Mengzhou, capable of carrying seven astronauts, will support future space station missions and China’s planned manned lunar landings. Related systems like the Long March-10 rocket and a lunar lander are also under development.

