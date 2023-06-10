Nigerian singer Burna Boy performed on stage before the start of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023.
Photo Credit: BULENT KILIC / AFP
#UCLfinal #MCIINT
See Photos:
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02Yacq73RoSygmvuUFyPca1wLAYFifLUCTehBkuBNcU2gAeZhuXj3bRb4mGMNfijKCl&id=100064381735975
