PHOTOS: Buhari receives Health minister, NCDC DG on coronavirus briefing

By Tribune Online
The presidency has released the photos of President Muhammadu Buhari receiving Health minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire and the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC), Chikwe  Ihekweazu on coronavirus (covid-19) briefing.

The Saturday’s visit to President Buhari was to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government is trying as much as possible to curtail the pandemic covid-19. See tweet below:

