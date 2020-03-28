PHOTOS: Buhari receives Health minister, NCDC DG on coronavirus briefing

The presidency has released the photos of President Muhammadu Buhari receiving Health minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire and the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu on coronavirus (covid-19) briefing.
The Saturday’s visit to President Buhari was to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government is trying as much as possible to curtail the pandemic covid-19. See tweet below:
