PHOTOS: Buhari holds first-ever virtual FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held the first-ever virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Among those who were with him inside the council chamber were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha and the new Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.
All those in attendance observed the mandatory social distance and also put on face masks.
Details later….
