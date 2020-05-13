PHOTOS: Buhari holds first-ever virtual FEC meeting

Latest NewsTop News
By Femi Osinusi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held the first-ever virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Among those who were with him inside the council chamber were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha and the new Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

All those in attendance observed the mandatory social distance and also put on face masks.

Details later….

CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Airlift of 200 Nigerians stranded in Canada on Thursday postponed, new date uncertain

Latest News

Nigeria must prepare for post COVID-19 era ― DG NITDA

Latest News

Court orders arrest of council chairman in Kano over alleged diversions of…

Latest News

All African countries now have coronavirus as Lesotho records first case

Comments