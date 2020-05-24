[PHOTOS] Buhari, family members observe Eid prayers at home

President Muhammadu Buhari was joined by members of his immediate family to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the presidential villa, Abuja on Sunday.

The president had earlier stated his intention not to go to the mosque while admonishing all Muslim faithful to avoid large congregations to avert the spread of COVID-19.

He had also advised normal visitors to the villa during Sallah celebrations not to bother to come at this time.

Buhari conducted the prayers in the open field bordering the presidential villa animal sanctuary with worshippers seen wearing masks and observing physical distancing.

The president later posted, on his twitter handle, photographs including a selfie, taken with family members during and after the prayers.

In the tweet: “President Buhari stated: Even as we mark the successful end of the Ramadan, and the commemoration of Eid-el-Fitr, we are doing so mindful of the times we are in. Let us continue to reflect on the lessons and virtues of this season, and sustain them beyond the celebrations. I wish you all Eid Mubarak.”

