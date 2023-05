Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday attended the special Dubar Festival organised by the people of the Daura Emirate in Katsina State.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, revealed this in a post shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Adesina wrote, “Former President Buhari attends Durbar Festival organised in his Honour by Emir of Daura HRH Umar Faruk Umar on 30th May 2023.”