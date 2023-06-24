Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin also known as Maria has revealed she is expecting a child.

She made this known in a video on her Instagram page on Friday, calling the upcoming chapter of her life “blessed” and expressing her excitement to meet her unborn child.

She wrote,” This chapter is called blessed.

“With our hearts filled with so much love and happiness we can’t wait to meet you 🙏🏼💕