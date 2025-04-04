PHOTOS: Bayo Ojulari takes over from Kyari as NNPC GCEO

Bashir Bayo Ojulari has formally assumed office as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), succeeding Mele Kyari.

According to a statement made available by Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC, the transition was marked by a handover ceremony held on Friday at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

The statement noted that Ojulari acknowledged the achievements of his predecessor and expressed readiness to build on the company’s progress under Kyari’s leadership.

Ojulari outlined his commitment to consolidating the firm’s existing successes and steering NNPC Ltd toward further growth, while acknowledging the magnitude of expectations before the new management.

He emphasised the importance of support from the company’s management and staff, noting that collaboration would be essential to realising NNPC’s strategic goals.

“I will be counting on your support. I will need it. I will be coming around to seek your counsel,” Ojulari told Kyari.

Kyari, in his remarks during the ceremony, extended congratulations to Ojulari and expressed appreciation for the cooperation he received during his tenure.

He assured the incoming leadership of his continued support and availability whenever needed.

Tribune Online reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday appointed Ojulari as the new GCEO of NNPC Limited.

The appointment was part of a major restructuring of the NNPC board, which also saw the removal of Group Chairman Chief, Pius Akinyelure and the dismissal of other board members appointed alongside him in November 2023.

