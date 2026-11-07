PHOTOS: APM supporters throng Bauchi stadium for Makinde’s campaign flag-off

Thousands of supporters of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) have converged on the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi for the flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign.
The supporters, drawn from different parts of the country, gathered at the stadium to show their support for the party’s presidential candidate, Engr. Seyi Makinde, ahead of the election.
The event is being hosted by the party’s National Leader, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad, Kauran Bauchi, and Executive Governor of Bauchi State.
APM stakeholders and supporters from across the country are expected to participate in the campaign flag-off.
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