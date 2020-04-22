PHOTOS: Another batch of passengers heading for UK going through departure processes at Lagos Airport

Another batch of passengers who are leaving Nigeria for the United Kingdom are currently going through the departure processes at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State.

According to a tweet from UK in Nigeria, these are the first batch of those on the fourth flight leaving Nigeria for London and were at the airport around 12.30 pm on Wednesday.

The tweet said: “The first batch of passengers on our 4th flight going through processing now in orderly, socially distanced queues. Don’t worry if you’ve not got a flight confirmation yet, we are working to arrange other flights for eligible persons still here. More news on that to follow soon.

“Future Flights from Nigeria: We’re working hard to arrange additional flights. If you’ve not been allocated a flight ticket don’t worry: if you’ve registered with CTM, you’re on a waiting list. Check for the latest flights news.