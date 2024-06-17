In a heartwarming display of interfaith harmony and solidarity, Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom, joined the Muslim community in Kogi Central to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

Despite being a devoted Christian, Alema chose to participate in the festivities, showcasing his respect and appreciation for Islam.

Alema, who is married to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, visited his wife’s country home in Ihima, Okehi local government area, where he joined the local Muslim community for Eid prayers and celebrations.

His presence was warmly received, and his participation in the festivities was seen as a testament to his tolerance and affection towards his in-laws in Kogi Central.

This gesture of goodwill and unity is particularly significant given the current state of religious tensions in the country.

Alema’s actions demonstrate that mutual respect, understanding, and peaceful coexistence are possible, even in a diverse and complex society like Nigeria.

Earlier on Saturday, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had distributed rams to central mosques across the five local government areas of the senatorial district, further highlighting her commitment to fostering unity and promoting peaceful relationships among people of different faiths.

The celebration was marked by joy, warmth, and a sense of community, as people from different backgrounds came together to mark the special occasion.