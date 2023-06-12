Senate President aspirant, Godswill Akpabio; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma; House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; visited the President, Bola Tinubu, at the State House on Monday.

This is coming after the president inspected the Guard of Honour at the forecourt of the state house in Abuja as part of the activities marking the 2023 Democracy Day.