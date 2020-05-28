PHOTOS: 72 hours after passing out parade, two corps members to wed at 5.00 a.m. on Saturday

Seventy two hours after finishing their youth service programme in Plateau State, two corps members who fell in love during the National Youth Service (NYSC) programme are to get married on Saturday.

This development was disclosed by the NYSC in its Facebook account on Thursday, May 28, which indicated that the two lovebirds would have the solemnisation of their holy matrimony on Saturday at 5.00 a.m. in Kaduna State.

They were Batch B members and reported at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Mangu, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, for the 2019 service year.

The wedding of Miss Felicia Haruna from Kaduna State with Platoon Number PL/19B/2197 and Mr. Mark Makafan from Kogi State with Platoon number PL/19B/1230 is scheduled to hold at St Peter Claver Catholic Church Cathedral Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

According to Mr Makafan, he met Miss Haruna during their orientation course at the NYSC Orientation Camp.

“We started a relationship that is leading to marriage while in camp as members of Platoon Seven.

“The moment I met her, something told me that she is my wife. As fate would have it, we will be husband and wife this Saturday.”

On her part, Felicia said that she was one of the ladies that said that they would not date a corps member.

“But I am not just dating but marrying one. The moment he came to me, something told me that he is more than a friend. And by grace of God, I am going to spend the rest of my life with him,” she said.

Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, according to the Facebook post, on Thursday blessed the couple’s intention, urging them to accept and tolerate themselves as husband and wife.

The NYSC director-general, who was returning from Gombe where rainstorm destroyed the corps Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) centre, stopped in Jos to bless the new couple.

He also gave a toast for the couple and presented them with gifts, including money.

