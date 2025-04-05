PHOTOS: 24-year-old Joy Mojisola Raimi crowned Miss World Nigeria 2025

Joy Mojisola Raimi, a 24-year-old graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, has been crowned Miss World Nigeria 2025. Representing Osun State, Raimi clinched the title after a competitive grand finale held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The announcement was made by the founder of the Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce, who congratulated the new queen in a post on X on Saturday.

“Congratulations to Joy Mojisola Raimi, the 24-year-old representing Osun State, on being crowned Miss World Nigeria 2025!” Bruce wrote.

According to him, 37 contestants from across the country participated in the national pageant, all vying for the prestigious crown. Raimi stood out not only for her elegance but also for her commitment to humanitarian causes through her initiative, ‘The Love for Humanity’ project.

“The grand finale took place at the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, where 37 contestants from across Nigeria competed for the top spot.

“Raimi, a University of Port Harcourt graduate, is passionate about humanitarian services and founded ‘The Love for Humanity’ project, dedicated to spreading love and restoring faith in humanity,” he stated.

Bruce further shared insights into Raimi’s personal journey, noting that her strength was shaped by a challenging upbringing.

“In the final round, Raimi faced off against Miss Imo, Miss Ebonyi, Miss Abuja, and Miss Abia.

“When asked about overcoming bullying, she shared her inspiring story of growing up without a mother and facing harassment from her caregiver.

“She emphasized that despite being told she would never amount to anything, she has proven otherwise by achieving this milestone,” he wrote.

With her new title, Raimi will go on to represent Nigeria at the 72nd Miss World pageant scheduled to take place in Hyderabad, India, from May 7 to 31, where she will compete against contestants from 140 countries.

