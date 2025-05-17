PHOTOS: 10 inmates pass through ‘toilet hole’, escape New Orleans jail 

Ten men, on Friday, escaped from a New Orleans jail after passing through a wall behind a toilet, but authorities believe the inmates may have had help from inside the facility.

According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, the escapees are armed and dangerous.

Following their escape, New Orleans police have been able to capture three of the inmates at different places. Kendell Myles, who is charged with attempted second-degree murder, was found in the French Quarter, hiding under a car in a hotel garage. Robert Moody was captured later that evening, though details about his arrest haven’t been released. The third person, Dkenan Dennis, was also located near Chef Menteur Highway.

“We have made progress,” said Orleans Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick. She confirmed three of the escapees are now in custody and that there are leads on the others. Kirkpatrick mentioned that one arrest came as a result of a tip submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Officials initially reported that 11 inmates had escaped, but later clarified that one had simply been moved to another cell. Eight inmates are still at large, including four charged with second-degree murder: Corey Boyd, Lenton Vanburen, Jermaine Donald, and Derrick Groves.

According to Major Silas Phipps, the escape began at 12:22 a.m. Friday, when some inmates tampered with a cell door. Surveillance footage showed them entering the cell 20 minutes later before they escaped through a wall behind a toilet at 1:01 a.m. and subsequently exited through a loading dock door and used blankets to climb over the barbed-wire perimeter fence. They then made their way toward nearby railroad tracks and Interstate 10.

Video footage from the investigation shows the inmates forcing open a cell door, leaving through the loading dock, and running across I-10. Their orange jail uniforms were later found discarded in a nearby neighbourhood.

Sheriff Susan Hutson said there’s evidence the inmates received help from within the department. “It’s almost impossible to escape from this facility without assistance,” she said.

The escape was discovered during a headcount at around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Federal and state law enforcement agencies were notified within the hour, while New Orleans police were informed by 10:30 a.m.

Sheriff Hutson also pointed to faulty cell locks as a factor in the escape. “There’s no way people get out without some kind of failure,” she said. “We’re going to find out exactly what happened.”

