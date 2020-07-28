PHOTO NEWS UPDATE: Explosion destroys home, car in Ajao Estate, Lagos

An explosion on Tuesday night happened at Afariogun Road, Ajao Estate, Lagos State.
According to reports just being gathered, a whole building went up in flames, with car parked inside also burning.
An occupant was also seen lying on the floor injured while ambulances are arriving the scene.
Details later…..
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE