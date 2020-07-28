PHOTO NEWS UPDATE: Explosion destroys home, car in Ajao Estate, Lagos

explosion in ajao estate lagos

An explosion on Tuesday night happened at Afariogun Road, Ajao Estate, Lagos State.

According to reports just being gathered, a whole building went up in flames, with car parked inside also burning.

An occupant was also seen lying on the floor injured while ambulances are arriving the scene.

Details later…..

