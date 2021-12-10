PHOTO NEWS: More scenes from President Buhari’s visit to Naval Dockyard in Lagos

PHOTO NEWS: More scenes from President Buhari’s visit to Naval Dockyard in LagosLatest News By Sylvester Okoruwa On Dec 10, 2021 President Muhammadu Buhari receiving a souvenir from the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (left) during the Commissioning/Induction of New Nigerian Navy Ships, Boats and Helicopter, at the Naval Dockyard Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday. Share President Muhammadu Buhari receiving a souvenir from the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (left) during the Commissioning/Induction of New Nigerian Navy Ships, Boats and Helicopter, at the Naval Dockyard Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday.President Muhammadu Buhari cutting the tape to commission new Navy ships, boats and helicopter at the Naval Dockyard Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday. With him are Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos (right) Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State (left), Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (right) and others. TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man Reveals How 100% Natural Herbs Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7 days... CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS. Share FacebookTwitterGoogle+ReddItWhatsAppPinterestEmail