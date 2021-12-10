PHOTO NEWS: More scenes from President Buhari’s visit to Naval Dockyard in Lagos

Latest News
By Sylvester Okoruwa
President Muhammadu Buhari receiving a souvenir from the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (left) during the Commissioning/Induction of New Nigerian Navy Ships, Boats and Helicopter, at the Naval Dockyard Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday.
President Muhammadu Buhari receiving a souvenir from the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (left) during the Commissioning/Induction of New Nigerian Navy Ships, Boats and Helicopter, at the Naval Dockyard Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday.
President Muhammadu Buhari cutting the tape to commission new Navy ships, boats and helicopter at the Naval Dockyard Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday. With him are Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos (right) Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State (left), Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (right) and others.

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man Reveals How 100% Natural Herbs Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7 days... CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

You might also like
Latest News

You’ve done Lagos State proud, Sanwo-Olu tells New Era Girls’ alumnae

Latest News

BREAKING: Emirates suspends all flights to Nigeria

Latest News

Don’t encourage bullies, they’re perverts, Sanwo-Olu tells pupils

Latest News

Buhari dissolves governing board of citizenship, leadership training centre

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More