PHOTO NEWS: Items said to have been recovered from Sunday Igboho’s house in Ibadan

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Thursday night, confirmed that a joint team of security agencies raided the residence of the Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, saying the raid was carried out because there was information that he stockpiled arms in the house.

The DSS also said the security agencies also shot two people dead after they came under gun attack by those said to be Igboho’s guard.

Below are some of the items recovered from the DSS’ raid in Igboho’s house:

