PHOTO NEWS: Evacuation going on at scene of helicopter crash in Opebi, Lagos

Following the helicopter marked HEL-BEL 206 with three people on board crashed into Opebi area of Lagos State, the evacuation of the helicopter and victims have begun.

The helicopter with registration number 5N-BQW was said to have originated from Port Harcourt for a yet to be disclosed mission and the identities of the three have been confirmed to be the crew members in a statement made available by Quorum Aviation company, the owner of the helicopter.

Below are the images of the ongoing evacuation:

Scene of a helicopter crash belonging to Quorum Aviation which crashed inside a building located at No 16 Salvation road Opebi on Friday in Lagos.

