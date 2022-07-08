[PHOTO] Kuje jail attack: NCoS releases images of 69 escapee Boko Haram terrorists

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), has released the names and images of 69 suspected Boko Haram members who escaped from the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja during the Tuesday night attack by terrorists.

The Service has accordingly declared the 69 suspects who escaped from Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, wanted and appealed to the public to volunteer information that could lead to their recapture.

NCoS had revealed that a total of 879 inmates including Boko Haram members, escaped from the Correctional facility when gunmen attacked the Custodial Centre with explosive devices and set the inmates free.

Public Relations Officer, NCoS, Umar Abubakar, in a statement on Wednesday disclosed that 443 of the escapees have been recaptured, bringing the total number of inmates in the facility now to 578.

Abubakar said: “We are under intense pressures to recapture all the escapees including the 64 Boko Haram members.

Investigations are going on at all levels of the country’s security architecture to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attacks, especially as Mr President expressed reservations and disappointment in the intelligence community.

“The biodata, as well as photographs of insurgents who escaped, is being compiled and we are enlisting the services and collaborations of religious leaders and community leaders within and outside the FCT to recapture the escapees.

“The approach being adopted. I cannot give you the details at the moment. But, we are not leaving anything to chance. Hopefully by the end of work today, I will update you on the numbers of inmates recaptured,” he said.

Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, when he visited the facility on Wednesday morning, said the attackers headed towards the direction where Boko Haram suspects were kept.

He disclosed that after the attack none of the 64 Boko Haram suspects in custody could be located.

He said: “The prison is accommodating about 994 inmates and over 600 escaped. Many people have been recaptured and brought back to prison. Maybe by the close of the day, more will have been captured and returned.”





“I think everything is under control. The people who came to do this activity, from the records, we believe they belong to a particular group. Most likely, they are Boko Haram members because we have a sizeable number of Boko Haram suspects in detention, and presently we cannot locate any of them. I think they are about 64 in the prison and none of them now is available they have all escaped,” he said.

The NCoS while releasing the names and photographs of the escapee inmates with Boko Haram or terrorism cases stated: “The following are faces and names of inmates with Boko Haram/Terrorism cases who escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre during the jail attack on 5th July 2022.

“If you see any of these people, or have useful information which may lead to their recapture to any law enforcement agency nearest to you. We guarantee to keep your information anonymous.”

