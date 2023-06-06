An international investigator and prominent community leader in Onicha Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Victor Uwajeh, has for a second time, donated a new Toyota utility vehicle to the vigilante group of the community to enhance security surveillance in and around the community.

Chief Uwajeh, who is also the Olikeze of Onicha-Ugbo, has built a career in investigation locally and internationally and is currently based in London.

Presenting the vehicle to the vigilante, through the traditional ruler of the community, HRM Obi Agbogidi Victor Chukwulieze 1, and one of his chiefs, who is also the head/coordinator of the vigilante operations, Chief (Hon) Alex Ujumba Odi-Okoh, the donor of the vehicle, Chief Uwajeh, said his decision to donate another vehicle to the vigilante was to complement the earlier one donated a few years ago.

The donor, who said that the donation was his continued show of love for his community and commitment towards contributing his quota to the socio-economic development and security of the area, added that “security outfits needed to be equipped with gadgets, functioning vehicles and motorcycles for easy movement to check crime.”

Uwajeh commended the traditional ruler and members of his council of Chiefs, the President General of Onicha-Ugbo Patriotic Union (OPU) and members worldwide as well as the other arm of security agencies in the area for their untiring support and cooperation in securing the community.

The traditional ruler of the community, Obi Chukwualieze, on behalf of the entire community, however, expressed appreciation to Chief Victor Uwajeh, whom he described as “a devoted and committed illustrious son that had proved himself worthy to be emulated as a result of his continuous exhibition of an exemplary character.”

On his part, the coordinator of the vigilante, who is also the lyase-Agba of the community, Chief Alex Odi-Okoh, in the company of the Uwolo of the town, Chief Elebor, a staunch member of the OPU Lagos branch, Dr Afam Anene, and lawyer, Peter Kogolo, thanked Chief Uwajeh for the kind gesture.

They described him as “a man of many good parts and a community development motivator.”

The community leaders admonished the beneficiary of the vehicle to make good use, and ensure effective usage and maintenance so as to serve its purpose.