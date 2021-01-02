Philanthropist donates to widows of policemen killed during #EndSARS protests, unveils foundation

A philanthropist and politician, Abayomi Fagbenro, has donated N100,000 each to Mrs Oladele Alimot and Mrs Tokede Ruth, widows of two policemen who lost their lives during the #Endsars protests, at an event where he also unveiled Bibire People’s Vision Association (BPVA).

Fagbenro in addition advised government at all levels to evolve policies and programmes that will enhance the living conditions of the poor and the vulnerable.

Fagbenro said: “I feel the pain of these widows and this is why I am supporting them with this token. I urge Governor Seyi Makinde who is known to be a compassionate leader to intervene in the plights of the families of the deceased policemen because the information at my disposal reveal that the police authorities have not reached out to the widows in anyway.”

According to Fagbenro, who is the founder of the association, getting fulfilled is not just about amassing wealth but putting smiles on the faces of others.

He said the vision of the newly birthed association which comprises members of groups with a broad political base is to alleviate the pains and sufferings of the underprivileged in Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

Also speaking, the chairman of the event, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, who was represented by Chief Gbenga Aluko, said he is aware of the many philanthropic deeds of the founder. While expressing confidence in Fagbenro’s ability to hold public office, Lanlehin assured him of his support.

In a lecture entitled; ‘Nation Building and Societal Development: The Imperative of Good Governance.’ the guest lecturer, Dr Rasheed Aderenle Adetoro, observed that societal development in Nigeria is hampered by deliberate manipulation of sociopolitical and economic policies by the political class.

He maintained that since the Second Republic, Nigeria had not been blessed with patriotic and accountable leaders, adding that they are mostly accidental leaders or strangers in public office. He said what is missing in the nation’s political space is Bibire (Nobility of Birth and Virtuous Character)

Dr Adetoro commended Fagbenro for exemplifying Bibire and for giving hope to the hopeless.

Highlights of the occasion were the presentation of Awards of Excellence to Governor Seyi Makinde, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, mother of the founder, Chief (Mrs) Taiwo Fagbenro and the chief launcher, Ambassador Olatoye Okanlawon.

