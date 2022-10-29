Philanthropist distributes food, drugs to vulnerable flood victims in Anambra

A philanthropist, Dr Festus Chukwuemeka Omaremi, the weekend, distributed food and drugs to vulnerable Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) at Unity Hall, Ekpe Nneyi Umueri camp in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the kind gesture was made in collaboration with Remichuks Pharmacy.

Dr. Festus while addressing the flood victims said he has come to administer life-saving drugs to them because of the vulnerable situations of people in the IDP. He said that due to overpopulation and no access to health services, they are prone to experience worse health outcomes, hence his coming with important drugs that will prevent certain diseases and health issues.

He stressed that the flood crisis has devastated agricultural production of Ndi Anambra East/West and disrupted various means of livelihood and access to essential services.

He emphasized that protection and provision of humanitarian resources are crucial to the survival of those in IDP camps, particularly women, girls and children living across camps, many of whom are at risk and vulnerable to diseases.

“Health is Wealth, I and my medical team came fully equipped with drugs for malaria because in this rainy season, there are many cases of malaria and typhoid, many children in this camp needs medical attention to curtail some of these infectious illness,” he said.

He concluded with advice that the IDP flood victims should adequately make use of those drugs being given to them as instructed by the doctors and nurses for sound health while urging them also to live in unity and harmony by being their brother’s keeper.