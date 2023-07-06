A philanthropist and founder of Akande Tunde’s Movement (ATM), Dr Kazeem Kazeem, has lauded the former Special Adviser to the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, on Youths and Sports, Kazeem Bolarinwa, for his achievements in youth development and peacebuilding.

The philanthropist added that Bolarinwa is an individual who has invested greatly in peacebuilding and conflict prevention through his office.

This was contained in a statement personally signed by Akande on Thursday and made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

The philanthropist, who is also the Chairman of the African Institute of Justice of the Peace (AFIIJP), noted that the immediate past Special Adviser on Youths and Sports performed excellently well in his four years in office.

He said, “Bolarinwa is an individual who has invested greatly in peacebuilding and conflict prevention through his good office and should be given more responsibilities,” he noted.

Citing some of his achievements, Akande, who is a lover of youths and the Grand Patron of Agbekoya, referred to his interventions such as the Labiran crisis in Ibadan, involving youths from different factions in the area in 2021, as a great intervention that prevented further loss of lives and properties during inter-community crisis.

Akande further added that a similar intervention was done in Ita Baale and Ogbori Efon in Ibadan, where the special adviser played a mediation role to quench the fire of the crisis.

The philanthropist, who is also the Peace Zonal Coordinator for Rotary in Nigeria, was full of praises for the Special Adviser, commending his actions in bringing more peace to the society.

While it was also added that he also helped in resolving conflicts among the taxi drivers and members of the Park Management System, adding that it is a great milestone in keeping communal peace in Oyo state.

As an educationist, Akande, who is the Founder of Easy-Prevarsity and Assistant Registrar of ESPAM-Formation University, expressed his admiration for Bolarinwa for the different projects he championed to educate youths in Oyo state.

He said, “The training of youths during the World Youth Skills Day on different vocations in July 2020 and empowerment of youths by training them on graphics and web design in Oyo state, among others, are the projects embarked on in the education sector.”





As a result of Bolarinwa’s tremendous role in peacebuilding, Dr Akande, who is also the President of the ECOLERITE Institute for Peace-Building/Advancement, conferred on him the title of Fellow.

Akande also appreciates Bolarinwa for fostering peace among the youth in Oyo State and Nigeria at large with what he described as the 3Ts – Time, Treasure, and Talent.

The philanthropist, however, concluded that the Special Assistant has done well and should be entrusted with more responsibilities that involve keeping peace and empowering youths in Oyo State.

