Phebean Ajibola Ogundipe, author of Brighter Grammar, other English Language books, dies at 92

A famous author of English Language books and an educationist, Mrs Phebean Ajibola Ogundipe, is dead, She was to clock 93 in May 2020.

Mrs Ogundipe, popularly known as PA Ogundipe, was famous for English Language books such as Brighter Grammar series which she co-authored with M. Macaulay and C.E. Eckersley; New Practical English for Senior Secondary series which she co-authored with P.S. Tregidgo; a novel, Up-country Girl: A personal journey and truthful portrayal of African culture, among others.

Mrs Ogundipe, who was born on May 16, 1927, died early on Friday, March 27, in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States of America, and was buried in the same Friday.

A group of her friends who announced her death and burial through a statement on wrote: “Here is Phebean Ajibola Ogundipe’s obituary. Please accept Everhere’s sincere condolences.

“We are sad to announce that on March 27, 2020 we had to say goodbye to Phebean Ajibola Ogundipe (Charlotte, North Carolina). Family and friends can light a candle as a loving gesture for their loved one. Leave a sympathy message to the family in the guestbook on this memorial page of Phebean Ajibola Ogundipe to show support.

“A burial was held on Friday, March 27th 2020 at 11:00 AM.

“IN LIEU OF FLOWERS please send donations by mail to All Nations Assembly, 508 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or St. Andrews UMC, 1901 Archdale Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210.”

Mrs Ogundipe (nee Itayemi) was born in Esa Oke, Osun State and got married to Mr Adebayo Ogundipe in 1954. She was educated at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and the Institute of Education, University of London.

Upon her return to Nigeria, she became Senior Education Officer and later the Inspector of Education in the defunct Western State of Nigeria, She later became the Principal of the Adeyemi College of Education in Ondo State.

She was recognised by the Federal Government with the national honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) in 1979.