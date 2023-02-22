Amaechi Okonkwo | Port Harcourt

President of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), Eze Mike Elechi, has urged members of the chamber and other participants to utilise all opportunities at their disposal and harness the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) programme.

Elechi gave the charge as he addressed participants at a two-day South-South regional intensive training workshop organised by the AFCFTA Implementation Committee at the PHCCIMA secretariat in Port Harcourt.

The president said the knowledge that will be acquired at the workshop will be of help to participants and broaden their businesses scope.

He revealed that the programme should have taken place in Enugu, but was extended to Port Harcourt due to some considerations by the organisers.

Elechi, who is a former Parmanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, also thanked the organisers for the choice of Port Harcourt for the programme.

Earlier, the second Deputy President, Prince Charles Beke welcomed the participants on behalf of the President.

The participants at the AfCFTA training came from the six southern states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, Delta and Rivers.

He, however, expressed some reservations on the part of Rivers people and called on them to wake from their slumber and embrace new innovations.

The PHCCIMA boss further tasked the people on the need to participate fully in the programme, so as to enable them to compete favourably with their counterparts in Lagos and Kano.





