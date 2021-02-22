Pharmacy institute gets N40bn maiden subvention in 34 years

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has said it received N40 billion subvention for the first time in the history of the institute based on appropriation efforts of the National Assembly in which the institute has put into use.

This was disclosed by the Director General of NIPRD, Dr Obi Adigwe, on Monday, in Abuja, during the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on COVID-19 oversight function visit in Abuja.

According to Adigwe while praising the National Assembly, he said “Based on your appropriation efforts, for the first time in the history of this institute, we got 40billion subvention which we have put into use.

“You are now completing the circle today by undertaken this oversight visit and I’m sure my staff and myself has provide you all the relevant supports that will enable us to take this partnership to the next level.”

“In line with the representative activities of the National Assembly, this is to inform you that based on the comprehensive and rigorous engagement by the national assembly, we have currently trained phytomedicinal practitioners in at least 10 states across the nation.

“Every geopolitical zones has been touched and planned with the support of the National Assembly and with appropriate funding to do this in the entire 36 states of the federation.”

Adigwe further revealed some of the achievements of the Institute especially during the pandemic

“As you are aware Sir, during the 2020 calendar year, NIPRD made a considerable contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic response, both within the country and internationally. For instance, NIPRD provided the internationally acclaimed analysis that underpinned the Governments categorical position on the Madagascan Covid Organics preparation.

“This analysis went viral internationally, with scientists and policymakers around the world referencing NIPRDs seminal work on the product.

“With their work, a multitude of lives on the continent were saved, Africa conserved millions of Dollars that would otherwise have been expended on an unverified product, and Research and Development resources were prioritised to more effective solutions.”

Adigwe also disclosed that early last year at the onset of the pandemic, NIPRD pioneered and strongly advocated indigenous manufacturing of hand sanitisers from locally sourced raw materials.

“The Institute notably concept produced its own brand of hand sanitisers and this has gone on to become famous for its high international quality.

“The Institute has also been involved as sponsor, as well as technical partner to a number of ongoing Randomised Control Trials aimed at scientifically proving the efficacy of a number of conventional medicines currently at the Clinical Trials phase.

“Furthermore NIPRD leveraged on its reputation as the first African Institute to develop a world-class phytomedicine from drug discovery up to phase two clinical trials, to begin work on repurposing NIPRIMUNE, its flagship immunomodulatory agent for relevant clinical studies for COVID-19.

“Several months after NIPRDs breakthrough in this area, The Government of Thailand approved the same phytomedicine for the management of COVID-19. These are just a few of the many areas where the Institute has supported the National response for the deadly virus,” Adigwe added.

In his remarks, the Chairman of House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on COVID-19, Dr Haruna Maishalia, said NIPRD has utilised the fund appropriated to it positively less than six months adding that if NIPRD can be funded properly, it will go places.

“COVID-19 in a way is a problem and it has prompted us into action to ensure that this country can actually solve the problem,” he said.

