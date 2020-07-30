Pharmacy alumni support students’ training with a vehicle

Vice-CHANCELLOR, University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka, has called for increased support from the University of Ibadan Faculty of Pharmacy Alumni Association to ensure that the outstanding qualities of the university’s pharmacy programme is continually promoted.

Professor Olayinka, who spoke at the donation of a Toyota sienna minibus to the University’s Faculty of Pharmacy said that the alumni association had contributed immensely to the growth of the faculty, including its full re-accreditation.

Professor Olayinka acknowledged the progress and achievements of the both locally and internationally, and urged them to help market the university’s pharmacy programme, being fully aware of its outstanding quality.

He declared that the donation would enhance robust quality training of future pharmacists by the faculty and be a morale booster for all staff and students of the faculty.

Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Ibadan, Professor Oluwatoyin Odeku, noted that pharmacy graduates of the university are always distinct, adding that the alumni had in 2016 also supported the faculty with N2.5 million towards the purchase of a 30-seater bus.

The Toyota Sienna minibus, Professor Odeku, said would come very useful to the faculty with the commencement of the PharmD programme in the 2019/2020 academic session.

“I believe this donation will enhance our capacity for robust quality training of future pharmacists that this faculty has been positioned for,” she said.

President, UI Faculty of Pharmacy Alumni Association, Mr Lanre Tiamiyu, said the focus of the alumni association is to give back to their alma mater that made them.

He added, “For us, giving back is the greatest satisfaction that we can get because most of us would not have been who we are, what we are if not for this faculty.”