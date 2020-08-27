Pharmacists council seals 677 illegal pharmacies in Kano

Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed up a total of 677 pharmacies and Patent and Propriety Medicine Vendors (PPMVs) in Kano State discovered to be operating illegal medicine outlets with the attendant unwholesome consequence to the general public.

Disclosing this on Thursday in Kano, the Registrar of PCN, Nurudeen Elijah Mohammed at a press conference said those outlets closed down include 41 pharmacies and 636 PPMVs for not registering or renewing their premises license as required by law.

According to Mrs Anthonia Aruya, Director, Inspection and Monitoring, who spoke on behalf of the PEN registrar disclosed that the national enforcement team of PCN had been on ground in Kano since August 24, 2020, and visited various parts of the state.

According to him, “At the end of the exercise, a total of 996 premises were visited comprising 65 pharmacies and 931 PPMV shops, adding that 667 premises were sealed, comprising 41 pharmacies and 636 PPMV shops.”

He hinted that 15 directives were issued to three pharmacies and 12 PPMVs for lapses that can easily be corrected.

Mohammed disclosed that the PCN resumed its enforcement activities for the year when it was discovered that illegal medicines sales outlets with attendant unwholesome practices were springing up indiscriminately with serious consequences to the general public.

He added that medicines are expected to be sold in highly regulated environment. He said a situation where people engage in the sale of medicine without recourse to the regulation guiding the practice is highly unacceptable, particularly when we understand that drugs are poisons and must be used strictly as directed to avoid deleterious effects.

He further disclosed that observations from the field indicate that many stakeholders open medicine stores at will without recourse to regulations.

Mohammed noted that some could not write or read in English language which makes one wonder how they are able to give the right medicines to the right patient.

He said that there was a displayed lack of understanding of the fact that handling of medicines is a professional service before consideration of the business component.

He said the PCN will follow the process through to provide guidance to improve the level of service delivery in Kano.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I Hereby Express Regret, Withdraw My Statement: Fani-Kayode Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologised to the Daily Trust journalist for using derogatory words on him during an interview session. A video went viral on Tuesday where Fani-Kayode poured vituperation on the journalist for asking him a question over his various tours of the South-South region…

Fani-Kayode’s Attack On Daily Trust Reporter: Our Stand

The management of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust and other titles, condemn the reprehensible actions of Femi Fani-Kayode, who in a video clip now gone viral, verbally assaulted – repeatedly – our reporter, Eyo Charles in the course of doing his job. The encounter occurred in Calabar, Cross River State, in the morning of Thursday 20, August 2020 at a hotel, during a roundtable with invited journalists…