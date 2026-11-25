The Chief Executive Officer of Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mr Emmanuel Umenwa, has challenged the Edo State Consumer Protection Committee to provide legal and regulatory evidence supporting its reported declaration banning Camosunate, an antimalarial drug, or immediately withdraw the statement.

Umenwa made the call at a world press conference held on Tuesday at the University of Edo State, where he described the reported declaration as false and misleading.

The press conference, virtually monitored by our correspondent, was attended by journalists, healthcare professionals and regulatory representatives.

Umenwa warned that unverified claims about essential medicines could undermine public confidence in the healthcare system and damage legitimate businesses.

The controversy centres on Camosunate, an antimalarial medicine containing a combination of artesunate and amodiaquine, which is widely used in the treatment of malaria.

Umenwa said the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigeria’s statutory medicines regulator, had already dismissed reports of the alleged ban.

He said NAFDAC, in an official clarification issued on November 21, 2026, confirmed that neither Camosunate nor any artesunate-amodiaquine combination medicine had been banned in Nigeria.

To further support the company’s position, the Geneith chief executive cited findings by the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), which reportedly confirmed through the official NAFDAC Greenbook that Camosunate Children Powder, with Registration Number 04-7908, manufactured by Front Pharmaceutical PLC and marketed by Geneith Pharmaceuticals, remained registered until November 25, 2030.

Questioning the basis of the committee’s declaration, Umenwa said the relevant authorities should make public the regulatory directive or legal instrument upon which the reported ban was based.

He said the Edo State Consumer Protection Committee should produce the specific document authorising the declaration, adding that failure to do so should warrant an official clarification and public retraction.

While expressing concern over the development, Umenwa stressed that Geneith Pharmaceuticals was not opposed to regulatory oversight, drug safety monitoring or investigations into suspected adverse reactions.

He, however, maintained that such investigations must follow established procedures and be guided by scientific evidence, noting that reports of suspected adverse drug reactions should not automatically be interpreted as evidence that a medicine had been banned.

The Geneith chief executive commended the national leadership of the ACPN for its prompt response to the alleged ban and thanked the Edo State chapters of the ACPN and the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) for their support.

He also urged journalists to verify regulatory information before publication, warning against the spread of unsubstantiated claims capable of creating unnecessary public anxiety.

Umenwa appealed to Nigerians to remain calm and obtain information about medicines from NAFDAC and qualified healthcare professionals rather than relying on unverified reports.

“Our demand is simple: let the evidence be presented, let the law be respected, and let every institution operate within its lawful mandate,” he said.