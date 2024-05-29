Soil-transmitted helminth infections caused by a group of parasites commonly referred to as worms; including roundworms, whipworms and hookworms are among the most common infections in humans today and children are part of the most vulnerable, especially in communities where poverty is prevalent.

It is said that preventive chemotherapy (deworming) or periodic large-scale administration of anthelminthic medicines to populations at risk, can dramatically reduce the burden of worms caused by soil-transmitted helminth infections.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), preventive chemotherapy is an important part of a comprehensive package to eliminate morbidity due to soil-transmitted helminths in at-risk populations.

As a result, WHO recommends preventive chemotherapy (deworming), using annual or biannuala single-dose albendazole or mebendazole as a public health intervention for all young children between 1 to 12 years and in some settings, up to 14 years of age, living in areas where the baseline prevalence of any soil-transmitted infection is 20% or more among children, in order to reduce the worm burden of soil-transmitted helminth infection.

This is why organisations are taking up the mantle in assisting fill the void in many communities. One of such organisations is Jomavid Pharmaceuticals Limited, a reputable community pharmacy operating in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State which has been engaging in free deworming exercise for children in various communities.

Jomavid has continued to provide health promotion services such as blood pressure, blood glucose, body mass index, and weight check through community health outreach activities as well as supporting the dissemination of health information to improve sexual and reproductive health services in the community.

And recently, it was the turn of pupils from Dammyville School, Surulere, Lagos, to enjoy free deworming in the series of corporate social responsibility (CSR) from Jomavid. Free deworming exercise was the highlight of the health outreach held at Dammyville School. The pupils took turns to receive oral doses of the prescribed medication.

Delivering a health talk at the occasion, Dr. Olubunmi Ogbodu, the CEO of Jomavid Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a seasoned pharmacist and public health practitioner emphasized the benefits of routine deworming in school children. She maintained that symptoms of heavy worm infestation include abdominal pain, loss of appetite, anal itching, nausea, anaemia, malnutrition, stunted growth and vomiting.

According to Dr Ogbodu, routine deworming boosts the immune system and helps ensure children absorb the vital nutrients they receive from the foods taken.

As a public health professional, she reiterated that school health programmes such as deworming exercises represent a great investment because they support the sustainable development goals for health (SDG 3) and education (SDG 4).

According to her, there is evidence from research that school health activities such as deworming promote equitable access to, and participation in, quality education. Dr Ogbodu said deworming helps to fight internal parasites which can cause anaemia, stunted growth, lethargy, impaired cognitive development, and poor short-term memory in children. She called on parents, caregivers, the public and private sectors to support routine deworming in children to assist in raising healthy children; improve health knowledge and promote health-seeking behaviour in the community.

Responding on behalf of the school, the proprietress, Mrs Remilekun Durojaiye thanked the team of health experts from Jomavid Pharmaceuticals Limited for their kind gesture. She also expressed her profound gratitude to Dr. Olubunmi Ogbodu telling her that some of pupils already indicated interest in becoming pharmacists having encountered Dr Ogbodu, a worthy role model among professional ladies. Mrs Durojaiye used the occasion to plead for a health talk from Jomavid Pharmaceuticals Limited at a gathering of the parents and teachers in the near future.

