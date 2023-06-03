A consumer goods company, Procter and Gamble (P&G) has reaffirmed its commitment to

improve menstrual hygiene management, particularly among school girls and other vulnerables in the country.

The company also said it would continue to educate people against the false belief in some African communities that associate women’s menstruation with taboo.

The company stated these during its recent menstrual sensitisation outreach in some secondary schools in the federal capital territory. Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the company’s Corporate Communications Director, Sub-Saharan Africa(AMA), Cassie Jaganyi, there are many African communities where menstruation is still a taboo subject, and because of that many girls lack the right information about puberty and consequently unprepared for their first period.

She said that was why the company partnered with the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs to take the outreach programme down to schools to educate and empower young girls with proper menstrual hygiene management practices and dispel the myth that considers girls’ menstruation unclean.

Related Posts No Content Available

She said the company believes that doing so would encourage girls not to be absent from school when they are menstruating and also build their confidence in associating with others.

Jaganyi said the outreach programme is part of the company’s social intervention projects on health and education to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its Always brand in Africa.

She said the company through the initiative had reached more than 30,000 Nigerian girls most of whom were students in puberty education and also given them sanitary pads free of charge.

“We want them to be in schools and committed to their studies and other lawful activities that will prepare them well for the future,” she stressed.

Jaganyi urged other stakeholders to join hands towards creating a world where menstrual hygiene won’t be a barrier to education and personal growth for girls in Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…