P&G, Oral B, health ministry partner to provide access to oral healthcare

In furtherance of its commitment to promoting oral health and hygiene, leading consumer goods company, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Nigeria, through its Oral-B brand, partnered with the Federal Ministry of Health to celebrate the World Oral Health Day.

The partnership saw to an outreach in Jiwa community in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to offer oral health awareness, free dental checks and a month’s supply of Oral-B toothpaste and toothbrushes to members of the community.

Commenting on the initiative, the P&G Senior Director for Africa, Global Government Relations and Public Policy, Dr (Mrs) Temitope Iluyemi, said the Oral B brand has over the years partnered with dentists across the country to elevate the role of oral health of over 10 million Nigerians through its Mobile Dental Clinic Programme.

“Oral hygiene should not be overlooked, most especially in terms of its effects on the general health and nutrition of people. Effective oral care reduces infection and promotes health, thus the need to drive awareness,” Iluyemi said.

While commending P&G for its efforts in promoting oral health, the Director of Dentistry Division of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Bola Alonge, said: “Proper oral health practices are important to ensure good general health. A lot of people have not had dental checks. As a result, we need to leverage this World Oral Health Day to drive oral health sensitisation at the grassroots, especially in areas with limited access to quality health care.”

The Oral B Mobile Dental Clinic Programme is committed to reaching 10 million more Nigerians with free dental checks over the next four years.

