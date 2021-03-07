PFN will always intercede for Nigeria, engage youths massively under my leadership —Bishop Wale Oke

The newly elected president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has expressed confidence that the Christian body will make a real difference to a nation in dire need of divine intervention, as well as engage the youths massively in the Pentecostal traditions in order to tap into their potentials for church and nation-building.

Bishop Oke made this known in his acceptance speech after his announcement as the new head of the Christian body, adding that, “The PFN has come a long way, starting with the vision of the founding fathers, and the great leadership of our past Presidents – Reverend J.O Boyejo, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Archbishop Benson Idahosa, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor and Reverend Dr. Felix Omobude, who have led the fellowship in the past, and taking it to the great and enviable height it is today.

“Without any doubt, the PFN is huge, with its tens of millions of Pentecostals, found in every walk and strata of our national life. It is our desire, with the help of the Lord, to make this humongous spiritual house to be much more effective in our national life and in the task of global evangelisation at this very unusual time in human history.

“Indeed, it is an unusual time for the whole world, and more so for our nation that is at a crossroad at this hour. But with the help of the Lord, and by tapping into the grace and resources He has made available to us as His children, we shall make a real difference to a nation in dire need of divine intervention,” he added.

Speaking on his plans, Bishop Oke noted that the new leadership will plan to deploy massive prayers with effective fasting and evangelism with discipleship, uncompromised teaching of God’s word, coupled with the doing of it, massive social and charitable works and care for the needy.

“We plan to mobilise the youths massively and engage them in the Pentecostal traditions in order to tap into their potentials for church and nation-building. As we seek the Lord together, we shall listen to the Holy Spirit and do all that the Lord will lead and enable us to do by His Spirit.

“With the full cooperation and support of all of us, we shall make a real difference and bring a real change to a nation in dire need. I want to thank our immediate past President, Rev Felix Omobude for his mature and inclusive approach to leadership. I want to thank all members of the National Advisory Council, NAC, for their prayers and choice of the new Executive. Together we shall take the PFN to greater heights, through the help of the Lord,” he added.

Bishop Oke, who is the presiding head of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and the proprietor of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, emerged the 7th helmsman of the Fellowship, on Tuesday, by a unanimous election by the National Advisory Council, (NAC) of the body held at Grace Cathedral, Enugu in Enugu State.

The notable cleric who was the National Deputy President of the body in Nigeria took over from the General Superintendent of Gospel Light International Ministries (New Covenant Gospel Church), Reverend Omobude, after the successful completion of his tenure.

