PFN Uyo 2025 Retreat: Fellowship affirms unity, call to action for national development

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has successfully concluded its 2025 special retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, reinforcing its commitment to national transformation through prayer, unity, and strategic engagement with governance.

Held over four days, the retreat was the first during the second term of PFN president, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, attracting over 90 per cent of the fellowship’s national leadership. It provided a platform to align internal structures, strengthen leadership bonds, and refine the PFN’s spiritual and socio-political vision for the country.

In a statement to journalists following the retreat, the National Secretary, Bishop David Bakare, characterized the gathering as a significant milestone in the fellowship’s mission to provide moral and spiritual guidance while constructively engaging with national leaders.

“The retreat was designed to unite our leadership, consolidate our vision, and reposition PFN to make more impactful contributions—spiritually and in nation-building,” he stated.

The retreat included daily devotions, revival sessions, strategic teachings, and visioning engagements that reinforced collaboration among national officers and deepened their collective determination to pray for Nigeria and promote responsible governance.

During a keynote session, the PFN reiterated that while prayer is vital, it must be accompanied by purposeful action from leaders. The fellowship urged the Tinubu administration to show a tangible commitment to its policies, particularly in areas like border security and youth employment.

“These are not times for rhetoric. Nigerians need to see results—initiatives that are not only announced but also implemented to improve lives and restore trust,” Bishop Bakare emphasized.

He added that the PFN would continue to pray for the nation and its leaders while stressing that governance must be intentional, strategic, and focused on the people. “When the government is serious and the people are engaged meaningfully, insecurity will decrease. That’s a vision we are committed to supporting through prayer and partnership,” he concluded.

Read Also: FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N1.681trn April 2025 revenue

The Akwa Ibom State governor, Umo Eno, who attended the retreat, praised the PFN for its spiritual leadership and honest approach to engaging public officials. He commended Bishop Wale Oke for fostering unity within the Christian community and making room for younger figures in his administration.

Another highlight of the retreat was the participation of PFN financial secretary, Dr. Bala Ukpai, who played a foundational role in the organization’s establishment. His presence, according to Bakare, was both symbolic and uplifting, signaling the choice of Uyo as the host city.

“The encouragement and spiritual impartation from Baba Ukpai reminded us of our roots and re-energized us for the work ahead,” Bakare remarked.

The retreat also served as a time for intercession for Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State, and the body of Christ, with leaders praying for wisdom, unity, and national renewal. With a strengthened leadership core and renewed spiritual fervour, the PFN leaves Uyo focused on its dual mission: to continue serving as a prophetic voice in the nation and to support policies that deliver real change for Nigerians.