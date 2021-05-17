PFN to sponsor youths for skill acquisition

Concerned by the high rate of unemployment among the youths in the country, the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has announced plans by the body to evolve a mechanism that will create wealth and employment opportunities for christian youths across Nigeria, through skill acquisitions.

The announcement was made during a 3-day PFN National Leaders’ Retreat, themed ‘Gideon’s Army’ which held at the International Skills Acquisition Center (ISAC), owners of CSS Integrated Farms, Gora, Nasarawa State.

It came on the heels of assurance given by the Chairman of the Center, Prof John Kennedy Okpara, who noted that the nation was blessed with human and material resources if properly harnessed

While addressing the participants, Professor Okpara expressed the willingness of his organization to partner with PFN in training their members in agriculture- related areas so as to help create more wealth in christendom and cushion the effect of economic hardship.

To this effect, the PFN has concluded plans to sponsor about 200 Christian youths of pentecostal denominations for the training and skills acquisition at ISAC.

Speaking further at the event, Bishop Wale Oke announced that the 36 states’ chapters of the Fellowship, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, should forward at least, five names each to the PFN Secretariat for training at the CSS Integrated Farms.

The Cleric who is also the Presiding Bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, said the body was determined to buoy up the country’s gliding economy, through the creation of wealth and employment opportunities for its teeming youths, through skills acquisition and farming.

He disclosed to participants at the Retreat, the 10- point agenda of his leadership, while assuring members that it would be beneficial to the body of Christ and the nation as a whole.

Earlier in his welcome address, the PFN President had noted that the emergence of the body’s leadership was for a divine purpose, stressing that “the Lord has chosen us to lead the PFN at such a time as this when our nation is in dire need of divine intervention.

“We have an extremely serious business in our hands; to turn our nation from becoming a failed state, to a bastion of global revival and the advancement of the gospel of Christ through the power of the Holy Spirit. Only God can do it,” he submitted.

The event which had the national leaders of PFN, the State Chairmen, their Deputies and Secretaries across the federation in attendance, equally witnessed various teachings and different paper presentations.

