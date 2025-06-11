PFN nat’l VP to lead delegation on South-South unity tour

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) is set to embark on a landmark tour of the South-South region, spearheaded by its National Vice President, Archbishop Emmah Isong.

The high-profile delegation will visit Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and Edo States from July 16, 2024, aiming to strengthen unity, foster collaboration, and deepen spiritual ties among church leaders and members.

According to PFN Zonal Secretary Pastor Samuel Ukweni (PhD), the tour will feature courtesy visits to state governors, revered faith leaders, and key stakeholders. Each state will host a two-hour prayer rally, featuring vibrant worship sessions with multiple choirs, uniting pastors, executives, and congregants in prayer and fellowship.

In a directive issued after a virtual stakeholders’ meeting, the PFN South-South zone instructed state liaison officers and chairmen to coordinate logistics, including government engagements and large-scale mobilisation for the rallies.

A statement from the PFN South-South Secretariat urged state leaders to “adjust schedules and collaborate closely” to ensure the success of the visit.

The letter, signed by Pastor Ukweni, emphasised: “This is a pivotal moment for unity and spiritual renewal in the South-South. We urge all leaders to work together in welcoming our National VP and making this historic visit impactful.”

The tour underscores PFN’s commitment to fostering regional solidarity and spiritual growth across Nigeria’s South-South states.