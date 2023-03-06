Godwin Otang- Calabar

Following fake claims about the endorsement of gubernatorial candidates for the March 7 state Assembly and gubernatorial elections, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria PFN, Cross River State Chapter, has endorsed the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sandy Ojang Onor.

According to the famous Christian body, the adoption and endorsement of the PDP gubernatorial flag bearer, Sandy Onor, is the collective decision of the Christian body, arising from the opinion Poll conducted by the body statewide, in a bit to push forward the interest of the generality of Cross River citizens

“As a fellowship, we decided that we will follow the guidelines of character, competence capacity, and policies of candidates.

“We invited all the gubernatorial candidates from the three key Political Parties in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressive Congress (APC), and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

“We consulted all the LGAs presenting the three candidates, and the PDP candidate still won. In all 429 members, 250 voted for Senator Sandy Onor of PDP, 114 voted for Prince Bassey Otu of APC, 47 supported Pastor Usani Uguru Usani of the PRP, and 8 votes were voided.”

Presenting the Polls result, the PFN state Chairman Dr. Laurence Ekwok, “we are committed to working for the emergence of Sandy Onor as the Governor of Cross River state, that is our position.”

The body dismissed fake claims alleging their endorsement of a certain candidate for the March 11 gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the development has caused a series of reactions, with several people condemning it.