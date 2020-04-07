PFN donates protective equipment to Oyo COVID-19 task force

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Oyo State Chapter, on Tuesday, donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline health workers in the state to the Oyo COVID-19 Task Force, in appreciation of the tireless efforts being put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

PFN led by its state chairman, Rev Samson Ajetomobi, presented the Personal Protective Equipment comprising of N95 respirators and TYVEK suits to the task force at the parking lot of the state Ministry of Health.

Speaking during the presentation, Rev Ajetomobi said while the PFN prays that God in his mercies will deliver the state and the nation from the pandemic, it is also important that every individual play their part in putting an end to the pandemic.

He lauded the task force for its efforts to ensure that the virus is curtailed in the state, he urged the people to abide by the standard regulations put in place to ensure the COVID-19 wave blows over quickly, adding that the earlier everyone plays a part, the faster the disease will be defeated.

Rev Ajetomobi further urged well-meaning people and organisations in the state to do what they can to assist the task force in its activities and also spread the love at this period so that every member of the society can have an easier time while the COVID-19 battle lasts.

“It is our belief that organisations and individuals need to collaborate with the government for this battle to be quickly won. We need to help with our substance and our obedience so that the work of the task force will be easier. This is the time to come together and work towards combating this scourge; we need to be our brother’s keeper at this time and show love for mankind.

“Most importantly, while we pray, let us also follow laid down guidelines of hygiene and maintain social distancing. Do not go where ever is not necessary at this period, it is a sacrifice we all have to make to save our world,” Rev. Ajetomobi stated, reiterating that PFN will continue to support the government in the fight against the pandemic and in the service to humanity.

While receiving the items on behalf of the government, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr A. M Ayoola, commended the PFN for the donation which he promised would be used judiciously in the fight against coronavirus and in service to humanity.

Dr Ayoola reiterated government’s determination to ensure that the pandemic is brought to its knees before it ravages the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE