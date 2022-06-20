PFN declares next Sunday as PVC day

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has declared Sunday, June 26th as the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) Sunday across the country and constituted a committee to advise the leadership of the fellowship on the candidates to vote for in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

According to a statement signed by the chairman, Plateau State Chapter PFN, Reverend Steven Dagana made available to Tribune Online in Jos; it pointed out that the decision was taken at its National Executive Council meeting held in Lagos on 16th June 2022.

The statement read that all members of the Pentecostal Churches are to attend service on that day with their Permanent Voters Cards.

The statement reads in parts: ” The church leadership will also ensure that statistics of those with their voter’s cards are taken and forwarded to the state chairman, who will, in turn, forward the statistics to the National body”.

“All heads of churches, pastors and leaders of the PFN in the state are advised to use the PVC Sunday to pray for Nigeria and the forthcoming elections in particular.

The statement also reads that “The National leadership has also directed all PFN churches to mobilize their members who are 18 years and above to register and collect their PVC.

The statement further pointed out that the National body of PFN equally constituted a national committee that will advise the leadership of the fellowship on the candidates to vote for in the forthcoming 2023 elections, the statement further added.