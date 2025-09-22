Pfizer to acquire weight-loss drug maker, Metsera, in $7.3bn deal

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSR) have agreed to a definitive deal under which Pfizer will acquire Metsera, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on obesity and cardiometabolic treatments.

Both companies’ Boards of Directors have unanimously approved the transaction.

“Obesity is a large and growing space with over 200 health conditions associated with it. The proposed acquisition of Metsera aligns with our focus on directing our investments to the most impactful opportunities and propels Pfizer into this key therapeutic area,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer.

“We are excited to apply our deep cardiometabolic experience and manufacturing and commercial infrastructure to accelerate a portfolio that includes potential best-in-class injectables, with clinical data differentiated by efficacy, tolerability and durability supporting monthly dosing, with the aim to address the ongoing unmet needs associated with obesity and related diseases.”

Metsera has four programmes in clinical development and several next-generation studies underway. Its pipeline includes MET-097i, a weekly and monthly injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist in Phase 2 trials; MET-233i, a monthly amylin analogue in Phase 1 as a standalone therapy and in combination with MET-097i; two oral GLP-1 candidates about to enter clinical testing; and other early-stage hormone-based therapies. Initial Phase 1 results for MET-233i were presented on 17 September at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD).

Pfizer said on Monday it would acquire the weight-loss drug maker for up to $7.3 billion, including future payments, as it seeks to expand in the growing obesity treatment market.

The U.S. obesity drug sector has surged in recent years, led by incretin-based treatments from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. Analysts note the market continues to grow, though coverage, pricing, supply and regulation will affect its scale.

The deal comes after Pfizer’s own weight-loss pill, danuglipron, faced setbacks in trials. Under the agreement, Pfizer will pay $47.50 per share in cash, a 43% premium on Metsera’s last closing price.

Metsera may also receive up to $22.50 per share in milestone payments. Its stock jumped 56% in premarket trading following the announcement.

(Yahoo finance)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

