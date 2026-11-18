Justice Yusuf Halilu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Maitama, Abuja, today granted accelerated hearing in the trial of the purported Director-General of the non-existent Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, and four others, even as the court reserved ruling on their bail applications until Monday, November 30.

Justice Halilu granted the order as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on behalf of the Federal Government, re-arraigned Adeyemi and four other Federal Government employees on an amended 36-count charge bordering on forgery, impersonation, using forged documents as genuine, and giving and receiving gratification.

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The anti-corruption commission had, on Thursday, October 29, arraigned the purported agency boss before the court on behalf of the Federal Government on a 22-count charge bordering on forgery, impersonation and obtaining over N27 billion to establish the fake agency, as well as another N3.8 billion for personnel costs, among other allegations.

At the November 9 proceedings, prosecuting counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, informed the court that the prosecution had filed an amended 36-count charge to include four other defendants: Aminu Abdullah, Ogaba Harry, Florence Omameh and Patricia Akhigbe.

Their arraignment on the amended charge could not, however, proceed that day as Tahir informed the court that the fourth defendant, Florence Omameh, was absent and had been admitted to a hospital in Abuja.

This prompted the court to adjourn the defendants’ arraignment on the amended charge until November 18.

At today’s sitting, all five defendants were present in court, while the amended charge was read to them in open court.

Counts one to 22, as well as counts 25, 27, 29, 33, 34, 35 and 36, directly concerned Adeyemi, while he and the fifth defendant, Akhigbe, were jointly mentioned in count 32.

Aminu Abdullah was mentioned solely in counts 22 and 24, while only count 26 concerned Ogaba Harry.

Omameh was mentioned only in count 28, while Akhigbe was mentioned solely in counts 30 and 31 and jointly with Adeyemi in count 32.

In some of the charges against Adeyemi, the ICPC accused him of forging documents purportedly signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Right Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, appointing him as Director-General of PFIPC, and of occupying government office facilities at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Phase III.

The ICPC also alleged that Adeyemi forged a document addressed to the Accountant-General of the Federation, titled “Re: Request for approval of self-accounting status”, to enable the fake and non-existent agency to operate within the government’s financial reporting structure.

It further alleged that Adeyemi forged documents addressed to the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to obtain a domain name for the agency.

The commission also accused him of giving N210,000 to Aminu Abdullah, an Assistant Chief Technical Officer in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), “to facilitate the allocation of office space”, without official authorisation.

According to the anti-graft agency, Adeyemi allegedly gave N300,000 to Ogaba Harry, an officer in the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to the President, to facilitate the release and handover of two official vehicles, a Prado SUV and a Land Cruiser SUV, to him.

The charge further alleged that Adeyemi dishonestly used a forged document as genuine, namely a letter of introduction purportedly issued by the Oyo State Government and signed by the Secretary to the State Government.

The letter allegedly introduced him as Head of Government and Chief of Staff to the Oyo State Government in Abuja, despite the fact that he had never been employed by the state government in any capacity.

He allegedly presented the document to Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Abuja, in support of a request to transfer his salary account to the bank.

The prosecution stated that Adeyemi allegedly committed the offences between 2024 and 2026, adding that they contravened Sections 364, 366 and 132 of the Penal Code, Cap. 532, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990; Section 1(1)(a), punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006; and Section 9(a), punishable under Section 9(b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Adeyemi and his co-defendants, however, pleaded not guilty when the amended 36-count charge was read to them in open court.

Following their pleas, prosecuting counsel, Tahir, SAN, asked the court to fix a date for the commencement of the trial to enable the prosecution to present its witnesses and prove its case against the defendants.

The senior advocate also sought an order for an accelerated, day-to-day trial, subject to the court’s convenience, in view of the national and global attention the case had attracted.

However, counsel to the defendants, Ibrahim Angulu, SAN; A. I. Garba; Ochai Jacob Otokpa; Chigozie Eze; and Ifeanyi Egwe, who represented the first to fifth defendants, respectively, informed the court that they had filed bail applications on behalf of their clients.

They subsequently moved their respective clients’ bail applications, which the prosecution vehemently opposed, giving various reasons for its objections.

After listening to arguments for and against the bail applications, Justice Halilu granted the prosecution’s application for an accelerated hearing and adjourned the matter until November 30 for a ruling on the defendants’ bail applications.

He, however, ordered that Adeyemi, Abdullah and Harry be remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre, while Omameh and Akhigbe were ordered to be remanded at Suleja Correctional Centre.